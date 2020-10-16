Prepare for your loved one’s future during National Aging in Place Week

FAIRLAWN, Va. (WDBJ) -This week is National Aging in Place week.

It’s a time to bring awareness to the needs of our parents and grandparents who are getting toward the end of their lives and need a plan as they age.

According to the New River Valley Agency on Aging, about 90 percent of them want to stay in their hometowns, but only about a quarter of them think a change or support service is needed.

The NRV Agency on Aging has a comprehensive website and workbook to help you plan for your loved one’s future.

“We don’t have to panic in the moment should something happen if we’ve done our homework before to know,” said Executive Director Tina King. “There are resources in our community, this is where I can get them.”

King said this is a good week to start working on these plans or during the upcoming holiday season. For more information you can call the agency at 540-980-7720.

