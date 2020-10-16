Advertisement

Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi to host benefit golf tournament and adoption event

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA and Angels of Assisi are set to host the 6th annual Wendy M. Bowling Memorial Golf Tournament and Adoption Event Saturday at Blue Hills Golf Course.

Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the golf tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

Right now the SPCA says all its kennels are full, especially with kittens, so they really need adopters.

Saturday’s event is one of the first they’ve been able to hold in a long time.

“The events are critical to our operations and with COVID, we’ve really had to slow everything down and rethink how we are going to do these events," said Suzanne Cresswell with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

This annual event usually brings in around $10,000, which is split between the SPCA and Angels of Assisi.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Harrison
“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More.

Community

Community conversation highlights navigating pandemic, silver lining in Blacksburg

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In Blacksburg, town leadership and Virginia Tech officials came together to talk about how everyone has been navigating through the pandemic.

Community

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread serves over 20,000 meals this year

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The organization says everything they do wouldn't be possible without help from their community.

Health

UVA student battling terminal cancer hoping to complete bucket list with help from donors

Updated: 23 hours ago
“I really thought cancer was behind me.”

Latest News

Community

YMCA awarded grant to help fill critical child care positions

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The Y said staff is needed for its Enrichment sites that provide full day care and for children enrolled in the after school program.

Community

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
|
By WCCO and WCBS
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

Community

Board of Zoning Appeals rejects appeal for “recovery residence” in Roanoke neighborhood

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
The BZA votes 5-1 against an appeal for a "recovery residence" located inside a neighborhood.

Community

Blacksburg restaurants feed first responders

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
A group of restaurants has come together to give back to our first responders.

Community

Galax tourism to hold Halloween drive-in movie

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Janay Reece
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Galax has not had many large events this year - until now.

Community

Jackson River Sports Complex opens newest features

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Jackson River Sports Complex is now a completed park, with a half-mile walking trail, fishing pier, and a boat ramp, all dedicated with a ribbon-cutting.