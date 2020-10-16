Roanoke Valley SPCA, Angels of Assisi to host benefit golf tournament and adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA and Angels of Assisi are set to host the 6th annual Wendy M. Bowling Memorial Golf Tournament and Adoption Event Saturday at Blue Hills Golf Course.

Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the golf tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

Right now the SPCA says all its kennels are full, especially with kittens, so they really need adopters.

Saturday’s event is one of the first they’ve been able to hold in a long time.

“The events are critical to our operations and with COVID, we’ve really had to slow everything down and rethink how we are going to do these events," said Suzanne Cresswell with the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

This annual event usually brings in around $10,000, which is split between the SPCA and Angels of Assisi.

