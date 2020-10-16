Advertisement

A few showers and falling temperatures

A nice sunny weekend returns with chilly conditions.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We’ve been able to enjoy some sunny and mild weather these past couple of days, but things are about to change. Clouds will build in ahead of the cold front that will move through today. The front will trigger a few rain showers as it moves through the region. Once the front pushes east, much cooler air will rush in behind it dropping our temperatures throughout the day. The highs on Friday will take place the first part of the day and then drop through the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Sunshine returns this weekend with highs only climbing into the 50s and lower 60s. Our overnight lows could drop well into the 30s.

A FREEZE WATCH goes into effect late tonight through early Saturday for the western part of our region. A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible in the highlighted counties. If you have tender vegetation outside you’ll want to cover it up or bring it inside.

The NWS has issued a freeze watch for the western part of our region.
The NWS has issued a freeze watch for the western part of our region.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY

A strong cold front will move through the region today. This front will trigger more scattered showers as it pushes eastward. Highs on Friday will take place during the first part of the day because once the front pushes through temperatures will drop during the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

In terms of rain chances, areas along and west of the Blue Ridge will have higher rain chances this morning. Those in the Piedmont are more likely to see a few rain showers early this afternoon with some areas seeing a few moderate showers. Showers should exit our area later this afternoon.

Rain totals won’t amount higher than .25″, with the higher totals in the Piedmont. Most should see less than .10″ of rain.

Rain chances return on Friday.
Rain chances return on Friday.(Grey)
FALL FOLIAGE REPORT
OCT 16-17 FALL FOLIAGE REPORT

Get suggested road trips and see how the colors are looking around the region.

The colors are looking fantastic along Abbott Lake at the Peaks of Otter Lodge.

WEEKEND

Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures remain well below the average for this time of year. Our highs will only climb into the 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible both Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

Temperatures drop into the 30s for lows this weekend.
Temperatures drop into the 30s for lows this weekend.(WDBJ)

