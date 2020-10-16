Staunton City Schools celebrate Farm to School month by providing local produce for families

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton City Schools provide meals for students during the week, and now with help from a $10,000 grant from the Mid-Atlantic-Food Resilience and Access Coalition, the district can provide entire families, not just students, with fresh local produce alongside their meals.

School nutrition director for Staunton city schools, Amanda Warren, said school nutrition should be a full-circle approach.

“Certainly, we want to provide nutrition and sound wholesome food to our children but if the parents are not provided with the same nutrition it’s not helpful to the whole family. And then in turn, it is not helpful to the whole community,” Warren explained.

During Farm to School month, SCS provides students and their families with local produce. Warren said as they distribute the produce to the families, it is helping them gain access to healthy meals and helping the businesses of local farmers.

“We know that nutrition is important all the time but especially right now during a pandemic when kids need to be their healthiest and families need to be their healthiest, we really need to make a concerted effort to get this healthy food out there. As well as connecting it to our local farmers so that we keep our local farms strengthened and our local economy strengthened," Warren explained.

Curbside pick up for the SCS nutrition program occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students receive all their meals for the week on these days. All students are eligible, regardless of income.

