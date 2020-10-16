Advertisement

Stefanik maintains bipartisan reputation while moving to the right

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) holds a unique position in Congress and New York’s North Country. She ranks as one of the nation’s most-bipartisan lawmakers but data also show her moving to the right.

Those who track and grade lawmakers on a scale from left to right concede it’s an inexact science, but Noah Weinrich with Heritage Action said, “you can generally tell who’s conservative or not.”

Heritage Action -- a conservative lobby group affiliated with the Heritage Foundation -- scores lawmakers based on the bills they back and the votes they take. “If they consistently vote conservatively, they’ll have a high score,” said Weinrich, “generally, folks scores stay pretty similar from term to term.”

Weinrich said scores calculated over years and hundreds of votes help eliminate noise from the calculation but added voters should dig deeper into their numbers than the top-line score.

Right now, Rep. Stefanik is getting a 60% – a grade well above her previous scores (’15-'16, ’17-'18) but still well below the current Republican average.

Other organizations -- like non-partisan GovTrack -- use different formulas, but reach similar conclusions, painting Stefanik as a moderate trending toward the middle of the Republican party.

Prof. Sally Friedman studies how lawmakers balance local and national elements in their work in D.C. and on the campaign trail. She wrote about her case study of New York’s federal delegation in her 2007 book - Dilemmas of Representation: Local Politics, National Factors, and the Home Styles of Modern U.S. Congress Members.

“What’s so interesting is her combination of bipartisan and partisan,” said Friedman of Stefanik.

Friedman said national politics are playing a larger role in how lawmakers present themselves back home than in the past, but local issues remain critical to maintaining the support of their constituents.

Friedman said Stefanik remains focused on her North Country district, from fighting for soldiers at Fort Drum to securing funding for hospitals. But as Stefanik rose the ranks within Congress, Friedman notes Stefanik began sprinkling in more national talking points and took on roles steering her party’s future.

“The interesting thing to me is she didn’t jump on the Trump bandwagon in 2016, ’17,” said Friedman.

Four years ago, Stefanik offered only lukewarm support of then-candidate Donald Trump. He would go on to overwhelming carry her district, only losing one county, and flipping six counties that voted for President Obama in 2012.

Stefanik has broken with the president’s positions -- voting against 2017′s tax reform and calling for more coronavirus testing this spring. But she largely downplays their differences, and won his praise defending him from impeachment.

“I’ve been able to deliver results working with this president,” Stefanik told us in August before addressing the Republican National Convention. She said those results are the direct result of the President’s willingness to cut a deal, “the media has not done enough to focus on how bipartisan he has been.”

North Country voters will decide whether to send Stefanik back to Congress for a fourth term on Election Day, Nov. 3rd. She’s up against Democrat Tedra Cobb in a rematch of the 2018 race.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Politics Stories

Despite early worries, critical election workers are “crawling out of the woodwork”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
"After June, I was like, this is going to be awful, you know?" said one official.

Politics

General Assembly special session nearing the end

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The special session of the General Assembly has continued almost as long as the regular session in January, but it’s finally nearing an end.

Politics

New Pulaski mayor takes over produce shop

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Mayor Shannon Collins took over Poor Boys Produce when the last owner was looking to close the stand. It has been a staple in the area for decades.

State Politics Stories

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor meet in Kiwanis forum

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Wednesday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and his challenger on the ballot, former Mayor David Bowers, met during a candidates forum in the Star City.

Politics

Governor Northam says President’s rhetoric emboldened foiled alleged kidnappers

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By CNN
Wednesday, Northam said Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened extremists, like those accused in the plot.

Latest News

State Politics Stories

Voter registration up in Roanoke, deadline to register extended until Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
“Right now, we are approaching about a thousand more registrants than we had in the same time period in 2016," according to Roanoke City Registrar Andrew Cochran.

Politics

Roanoke Kiwanis Club holds city mayoral debate

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Each candidate will have 15 minutes to speak, and questions will be asked by a moderator based on submissions from Kiwanis Club members.

State Politics Stories

Federal judge extends Virginia voter registration deadline

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The new deadline for people hoping to vote is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Politics

Gade, Warner spar over healthcare and COVID relief at final debate

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The debate was the third and final contest between the two Senate candidates.

Politics

Christiansburg bans political-based organizations at town events

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
On Tuesday, the Town of Christiansburg decided to not allow political based organizations to rent space at town events.

Politics

Hearing scheduled for Wed. morning over extension of voter registration deadline through Thursday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
A fiber optic cable was cut in Chesterfield County Tuesday.