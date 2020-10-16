Advertisement

#SaveBlacksburg campaign is underway to help businesses during the pandemic

Dozens of businesses and economic development groups have found a new way to help save small businesses struggling during the pandemic. It’s through an app call Localyte.
Dozens of businesses and economic development groups have found a new way to help save small businesses struggling during the pandemic. It’s through an app call Localyte.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Blacksburg, dozens of businesses and economic development groups have found a new way to help save small businesses struggling during the pandemic. It’s through an app call Localyte.

Small business like the Blacksburg Wine Lab are facing many challenges during the pandemic.

“A lot of people aren’t coming out. A lot of people are hesitant especially for us. We are still considered a new business. We are anew business in an era where no one is going out to see new businesses,” said John Boyer the co-owner of Blacksburg Wine Lab.

Boyer says his challenges doubled as business from sports fans and family’s of college students dwindled down.

“It’s an 80-million-dollar economic short fall that we are dealing with,” said Community Ambassador Kyle Thompson.

To help bring in more cash flow to small businesses, the e-gift card app Localyte jumped in to help #SaveBlacksburg businesses from closing.

"You don’t kind of have that drawer or wallet full of your gift card where you have no idea how much is on them and when they expire and things like that, "said Thompson.

People can buy and store gift cards for local businesses to use for up to two years. You don’t need any new equipment, all you need is a smart phone, a laptop or an iPad.

"We really wanted something that could be able to reach out to our Virginia Tech fan base that can’t come here this fall, and say 'Hey, invest in a future meal or a future visit, "said Thompson.

“It’s a whole new market for us quite frankly and specifically because the app is targeting people that don’t live here,” said Boyer.

Boyer said the app helps small business like his make money digitally when not many people are visiting in person.

The hope with the app is for it to help all small businesses across the New River Valley.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Party leaders downplay polls in final run to Election Day

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A new Roanoke College poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump here in Virginia. But with less than three weeks until Election Day, party leaders are downplaying the results.

Crime

Woman pleads guilty to assaulting officer during protests outside RPD headquarters

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A woman charged with assaulting an officer during protests that occurred outside Richmond Police Headquarters on Grace Street in June has pleaded guilty.

News

New half pipe comes to Roanoke skate park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
city’s Parks and Recreation Department invested $15,000 in CARES Act money to build a new half pipe at the skate park in Wasena.

Safety

Fatal Bedford County shooting ruled unintentional

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The Commonweath’s Attorney is working to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Latest News

News

Jerry’s Family Restaurant closes for winter months

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They plan to re-open in March.

7@four

7@four: Music from ‘The Brothers Young’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Meet a pair of brothers bringing their bluegrass blend around Southwest Virginia!

News

"The Brothers Young" Appearance 10.16.20

Updated: 2 hours ago
"The Brothers Young" Appearance 10.16.20

Community

Charlottesville kids create their own pumpkin patch for charity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
A group of children and their families in Charlottesville are trying to get people into the spooky spirit for a good cause.

Health

First medical cannabis dispensary to open in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WWBT
To get in the building, patients will need a government-issued ID, a paper copy of written certification issued by a registered practitioner and a medical cannabis patient card issued by the Board of Pharmacy.

Community

Gov. Northam kicks off ‘Feed Virginia Week of Action’ to help those struggling to find next meal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Harrison
“This could not come at a better time, as the demand for our services has increased more than 50% since just February,” said Jeff Wilklow, chief development officer for Feed More.