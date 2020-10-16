Woman pleads guilty to assaulting officer during protests outside RPD headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman charged with assaulting an officer during protests that occurred outside Richmond Police Headquarters on Grace Street in June has pleaded guilty.

On Oct. 16, 22-year-old Michaela Hatton pleaded guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot.

During a protest that happened over the summer, Richmond police said Hatton repeatedly crossed the police line after being told not to, and “when an RPD officer attempted to stop her, the suspect struck the officer in the head with a bullhorn.”

Hatton is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.

