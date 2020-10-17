Advertisement

A Fenway first: Ballpark becomes voting venue amid pandemic

Hundreds of people on Saturday cast their votes at the storied ballpark
Karen Russell waits in line for early voting to open at Fenway Park, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Karen Russell waits in line for early voting to open at Fenway Park, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The baseball season may be over for the Boston Red Sox, but people are lining up at Fenway Park to vote.

Hundreds of people on Saturday cast their votes at the storied ballpark, which city officials are using as an alternative to indoor venues during the pandemic. Fenway Park was one of 10 locations across Boston where residents could cast their votes on Saturday as early voting began across the state.

Early voting will also be offered at the ballpark on Sunday. Voter Rob Cohen said he’s a 3-minute walk from his nearest polling location but he chose to take a 20-minute bus ride to cast his vote at the nation’s oldest ballpark.

Latest News

State Politics Stories

Despite early worries, critical election workers are “crawling out of the woodwork”

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
"After June, I was like, this is going to be awful, you know?" said one official.

Politics

General Assembly special session nearing the end

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The special session of the General Assembly has continued almost as long as the regular session in January, but it’s finally nearing an end.

State Politics Stories

Local veterans discuss importance of voting on referendums on the 2020 ballot

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
In addition to voting for candidates, Virginians have the opportunity to vote on two referendums by election day, including the motor vehicle property tax exemption for disabled veterans amendment.

Politics

New Pulaski mayor takes over produce shop

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Mayor Shannon Collins took over Poor Boys Produce when the last owner was looking to close the stand. It has been a staple in the area for decades.

Latest News

State Politics Stories

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor meet in Kiwanis forum

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Wednesday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and his challenger on the ballot, former Mayor David Bowers, met during a candidates forum in the Star City.

Politics

Governor Northam says President’s rhetoric emboldened foiled alleged kidnappers

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT
|
By CNN
Wednesday, Northam said Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened extremists, like those accused in the plot.

State Politics Stories

Voter registration up in Roanoke, deadline to register extended until Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
“Right now, we are approaching about a thousand more registrants than we had in the same time period in 2016," according to Roanoke City Registrar Andrew Cochran.

Politics

Roanoke Kiwanis Club holds city mayoral debate

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Each candidate will have 15 minutes to speak, and questions will be asked by a moderator based on submissions from Kiwanis Club members.

State Politics Stories

Federal judge extends Virginia voter registration deadline

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The new deadline for people hoping to vote is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Politics

Gade, Warner spar over healthcare and COVID relief at final debate

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The debate was the third and final contest between the two Senate candidates.