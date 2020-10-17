Advertisement

A woman says the violence needs to end, after her cousin was shot and killed Saturday morning in Roanoke

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead and there’s still no arrests following the violence. He was shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Williamson Road.

Tiffany Brown lay red roses down on the spot where her cousin’s life was cut short.

“Cause I just needed to do something, I just needed to do something, I wanted to come over and hold him when I saw him laying here," she said.

5:00 Saturday morning, Brown received a phone call from another cousin.

“And when I answered the phone, he asked me what I was doing, and I said I was asleep, and he said, Jemar just got killed," Brown explained.

She says her cousin, 42-year-old Jemar Loveless, was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. outside of the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of Williamson Road in Roanoke. Officers found a suspect at the scene. Crews gathered evidence from a car and the surrounding area for about 8 hours.

Now, Brown says she and Loveless' two children are left to grieve.

“My heart hurts . . . He was family oriented, he was friendly, he was very, very friendly," Brown said.

She lost another family member to gun violence in her past, and she says it needs to stop.

“It’s been needing to stop because we all need each other, like, we’re here to help each other, we’re not supposed to be doing to this each other, it’s nothing that serious to where we have to gun each other down," she said.

This shooting marks the 12th homicide in Roanoke this year.

“Ya’ll got to stop. Ya’ll got to stop," Brown said.

Police say everyone involved in the shooting knew each other. There have not been any charges yet, and the investigation continues

