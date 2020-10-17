BREAKING: One man is dead from early morning shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been reportedly shot dead early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at the 7-Eleven in the 3600 of block Williamson Road as the Roanoke Police Department arrived on the scene after 2:45 a.m.

One suspect, who was involved in the shooting, was arrested and taken into custody by police.

