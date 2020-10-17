Advertisement

BREAKING: One man is dead from early morning shooting in Roanoke

Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been reportedly shot dead early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at the 7-Eleven in the 3600 of block Williamson Road as the Roanoke Police Department arrived on the scene after 2:45 a.m.

One suspect, who was involved in the shooting, was arrested and taken into custody by police.

Stay with WDBJ7 as we learn more information.

