Church communities sing in honor of REACH’s Founder

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Vinton, you could hear music in the streets, as local church leaders and members honored one of their own.

This Gospel Sing event outside of the Vinton Farmer’s Market was for Tim Dayton. Dayton is the founder of REACH, a local nonprofit that helps folks in the region. He also leads First Christian Church.

He has been diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer, so organizers wanted to host this event to lift his spirits.

“I had wanted to have a Gospel Sing, and I thought about Tim, and I figured it would be a perfect way to let him know we care about him,” Frank Broughman, Pastor of Under the Bridge Ministry and the organizer of this event, said.

Several church communities came to Saturday’s Gospel Sing.

