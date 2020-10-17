Advertisement

Forecast: Cool and dry through the weekend

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SATURDAY

A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory continues until 10AM for the western part of our region. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are likely. We will see plenty of sun today with afternoon highs around 10 degrees below normal. Highs will likely be in the 50s to the lower 60s.

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning linger through the early morning hours.
Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning linger through the early morning hours.(Grey)

TONIGHT

Clear and cool again tonight with lows expected to be a few degrees higher than Saturday morning. Frost and Freeze alerts could be issued later today.

FALL FOLIAGE REPORT
OCT 16-17 FALL FOLIAGE REPORT

Get suggested road trips and see how the colors are looking around the region.

The colors are looking fantastic along Abbott Lake at the Peaks of Otter Lodge.

SUNDAY

After another chilly start we will see plenty of sun and afternoon highs a few degrees warmer. Some locations could see mid 60s with upper 50s in the mountains.

NEXT WEEK

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is located in the Atlantic. It looks to strengthen and shift to the West and this could set us up for a blocking pattern. This could set us up for a dry week ahead as the jet stream shifts a bit North. Temperatures look to rebound on Monday with temperatures climbing by the middle of the week.

High pressure could keep us dry and warm next week.
High pressure could keep us dry and warm next week.(Grey)

