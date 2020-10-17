Advertisement

Fellow lefty Mike Weir leads Phil Mickelson in Virginia

Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles.
Mike Weir watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Mike Weir watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The other left-handed, 50-year-old former Masters champion was on top after a long Saturday at The Country Club of Virginia.

While Phil Mickelson got most of the attention going into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as he tries to open his senior career with consecutive victories, Mike Weir was a little better on a 36-hole day after rain washed out play Friday. The Canadian shot 68-63 to reach 13 under and take a three-stroke lead over Mickelson.

Mickelson shot 68-66. He won his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in August.

Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles. Fellow major champion Retief Goosen was third at 8 under with Brandt Jobe. They each shot 68-68.

