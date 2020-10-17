FFE SPOTLIGHT: Boston College-bound Lytton helped give Radford a leg up on the competition

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The COVID-19 pandemic has completely altered the way football teams in Virginia have been able to prepare for a planned spring season.

But unlike most other players on the team, kickers have hardly missed a beat.

And at Radford High School, you’ll find one of the best kickers in the nation in senior Connor Lytton.

“I’d say it’s pretty different because we can go off on our own," said Lytton. "We don’t have to depend on other people to do our drills and stuff.”

Ranked number one in the country by National Kicking Rankings, Lytton is shipping up to Boston after being one of the lucky few recruits to visit Boston College before the pandemic hit.

“It was really perfect timing," he said. "The day after I went on my visit, they actually shut down the entire campus, so it was perfect timing.”

But if there is a season this spring, Bobcats coach Matthew Saunders will be without his starting kicker and punter, as Lytton plans to enroll early at BC in January.

“I always feel like we had an advantage because of Connor, so if we felt like games could be close, we had the advantage," said Saunders. "We thought our special teams were a lot better than a lot of people because of Connor.”

Lytton joins a growing list of successful kickers from the region, including Radford native Shayne Graham who played at Pulaski County and enjoyed a 15-year NFL career.

With the Eagles entering a new era under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, Lytton will likely be tested right away against ACC competition.

“I expect to come in and start," said Lytton. "That’s why they’re expecting me to come in early and start getting training in and getting used to the school and the football aspect.”

With a leg that can hit from well beyond 50 yards, there’s no doubt Lytton is ready for the next level. But without a proper high school finale, he’ll lean on the lessons he learned in his time as a Bobcat.

“Just experience, and team bonding and the leadership that I learned here," Lytton said. "Helping lead the team and getting us through the practices and all that, just bringing that up to Boston and hopefully instill that in them up there.”

“I just think Connor is a great person for one thing and also, he’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve had," added Saunders. "He deserves everything he’s going to get and I would not be surprised if we see him on Sundays.”

