Hokies Hope To Get Back on Track Against BC

Eagles Come to Blacksburg With 3&1 Record
Hendon Hooker has been named the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech against Boston College
Hendon Hooker has been named the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech against Boston College
By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) -The Hokies will try to right the ship Saturday night against Boston College at home, and a week after facing UNC quarterback Sam Howell, the Tech defense will get another challenge this week from BC signal caller Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec is a Notre Dame transfer who leads the ACC in passing yards, getting nearly 300 a game. He already has more than 11 hundred yards on the year.

“He seems to me, to be a big, strong, kid,” said Tech Coach Justin Fuente. “I’ve seen several blitzers bounce off of him. Kind of a Ben Roethlisberger type, a guy that is so big and strong that, sometimes, those guys have a hard time getting him down. I’ve seen him throw the old 15-yard in-cut all the way across the field on a rope. He seems to have a big, strong, arm and then some good personnel around him."

