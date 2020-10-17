Hokies Hope To Get Back on Track Against BC

Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) -The Hokies will try to right the ship Saturday night against Boston College at home, and a week after facing UNC quarterback Sam Howell, the Tech defense will get another challenge this week from BC signal caller Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec is a Notre Dame transfer who leads the ACC in passing yards, getting nearly 300 a game. He already has more than 11 hundred yards on the year.

“He seems to me, to be a big, strong, kid,” said Tech Coach Justin Fuente. “I’ve seen several blitzers bounce off of him. Kind of a Ben Roethlisberger type, a guy that is so big and strong that, sometimes, those guys have a hard time getting him down. I’ve seen him throw the old 15-yard in-cut all the way across the field on a rope. He seems to have a big, strong, arm and then some good personnel around him."

