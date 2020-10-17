Advertisement

Motorcyclist shot while driving along Prices Fork Rd. in Montgomery Co.

A person was shot Friday evening while driving a motorcycle in Montgomery County along Prices Fork Rd. in the area of Snuffy’s General Store.
Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot Friday evening while driving a motorcycle in Montgomery County along Prices Fork Rd. in the area of Snuffy’s General Store.

Authorities responded at around 7:20 to the male victim’s 911 call reporting they had been shot as they were driving. They were later taken to the hospital where they received treatment and was released.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, this is believed to be a standalone case with no threat to the general public.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Connor Lytton Radford Kicker FFE Spotlight

Updated: moments ago
Connor Lytton Radford Kicker FFE Spotlight

News

Swap Area Radford

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Swap Area Radford

News

Profile Of Javon Scruggs

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Profile Of Javon Scruggs

News

Liberty At Syracuse Preview 10.16.20

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Liberty At Syracuse Preview 10.16.20

News

UVA Wake Forest Preview 10.16.20

Updated: 8 minutes ago
UVA Wake Forest Preview 10.16.20

Latest News

News

BC At VT In Blacksburg Preview 10.16.20

Updated: 9 minutes ago
BC At VT In Blacksburg Preview 10.16.20

News

Christiansburg Haunted Car Wash

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Christiansburg Haunted Car Wash

News

Settlements For Richmond Diocese

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Settlements For Richmond Diocese

News

Montgomery County Motorcyclist Shot

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Montgomery County Motorcyclist Shot

News

Richmond Diocese to pay millions to abuse victims

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eric Miller
51 victims received over $6 million from the program.

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Boston College-bound Lytton helped give Radford a leg up on the competition

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Bobcats’ senior kicker is ranked first in the nation by National Kicking Rankings.