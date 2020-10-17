Motorcyclist shot while driving along Prices Fork Rd. in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was shot Friday evening while driving a motorcycle in Montgomery County along Prices Fork Rd. in the area of Snuffy’s General Store.

Authorities responded at around 7:20 to the male victim’s 911 call reporting they had been shot as they were driving. They were later taken to the hospital where they received treatment and was released.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, this is believed to be a standalone case with no threat to the general public.

