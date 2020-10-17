Advertisement

Police: Man upset with mask mandate threatened Wichita mayor

Authorities say a retired firefighter who was upset with a mask ordinance in the city of Wichita, Kansas, has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill the mayor.
(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a retired firefighter who was upset with a mask ordinance in the city of Wichita, Kansas, has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill the mayor.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police say the 59-year-old suspect could face a charge of criminal threat. Democratic Mayor Brandon Whipple said someone had read him text messages received by another city official that asked about the mayor’s address and threatened his life. Whipple says the suspect talked about tyranny in the messages and was upset about the mask mandates and not being able to see his mother because of coronavirus restrictions.

Wichita is Kansas' largest city.

Latest News

Politics

A Fenway first: Ballpark becomes voting venue amid pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of people on Saturday cast their votes at the storied ballpark

Sports

UVA football falls to Wake Forest, 40-23

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Wahoos fell on the road to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 40-23 Saturday.

News

Man Shot And Killed In Roanoke In Early Hours Of Saturday Morning

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Man Shot And Killed In Roanoke In Early Hours Of Saturday Morning

Sports

Fellow lefty Mike Weir leads Phil Mickelson in Virginia

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles.

Latest News

News

Church communities sing in honor of REACH’s Founder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Founder, Tim Dayton, has Pancreatic cancer.

News

A woman says the violence needs to end, after her cousin was shot and killed Saturday morning in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
42-year-old Jemar Loveless was killed in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Williamson Road.

Sports

Liberty football stays undefeated with 38-21 win at Syracuse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Liberty never lost the lead throughout the entire contest.

News

Virginia adds more than 1,100 COVID cases overnight

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 3,422 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.

News

Explosion in Harrisonburg sends three to hospital

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WHSV Staff
City officials say the explosion happened in a commercial business area in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg.

News

Harrisonburg explosion sends three to hospital

Updated: 10 hours ago