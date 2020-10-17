Radford City Police install safe exchange zone

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -At the request of the community, the Radford City Police Department has created a safe exchange zone.

Two parking spots outside the station are painted yellow and monitored 24-7 for anything from internet sale exchanges to child custody swaps.

The 911 center is constantly monitoring and recording the area as a proactive effort to safeguard these exchanges.

“I hope it brings a controlled environment and helps the community feel safe,” said Lt. Adam Frost. “It’s a location they can come to and not have to worry about things going south.”

The safe exchange zone opened on Thursday and police say several people have already put it to good use.

