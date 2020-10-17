Advertisement

Radford City Police install safe exchange zone

Two parking spots outside the station are painted yellow and monitored 24-7 for anything from internet sale exchanges to child custody swaps.
Two parking spots outside the station are painted yellow and monitored 24-7 for anything from internet sale exchanges to child custody swaps.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -At the request of the community, the Radford City Police Department has created a safe exchange zone.

Two parking spots outside the station are painted yellow and monitored 24-7 for anything from internet sale exchanges to child custody swaps.

The 911 center is constantly monitoring and recording the area as a proactive effort to safeguard these exchanges.

“I hope it brings a controlled environment and helps the community feel safe,” said Lt. Adam Frost. “It’s a location they can come to and not have to worry about things going south.”

The safe exchange zone opened on Thursday and police say several people have already put it to good use.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Take a ride through Christiansburg’s haunted car wash

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
At Motor Mile Car Wash’s Tunnel of Terror, families can drive through on Friday and Saturday nights to get the thrill of a haunted house from the seats of their cars.

News

Connor Lytton Radford Kicker FFE Spotlight

Updated: 1 hours ago
Connor Lytton Radford Kicker FFE Spotlight

News

Swap Area Radford

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swap Area Radford

News

Profile Of Javon Scruggs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Profile Of Javon Scruggs

Latest News

News

Liberty At Syracuse Preview 10.16.20

Updated: 1 hours ago
Liberty At Syracuse Preview 10.16.20

News

UVA Wake Forest Preview 10.16.20

Updated: 1 hours ago
UVA Wake Forest Preview 10.16.20

News

BC At VT In Blacksburg Preview 10.16.20

Updated: 1 hours ago
BC At VT In Blacksburg Preview 10.16.20

News

Christiansburg Haunted Car Wash

Updated: 1 hours ago
Christiansburg Haunted Car Wash

News

Settlements For Richmond Diocese

Updated: 1 hours ago
Settlements For Richmond Diocese

News

Montgomery County Motorcyclist Shot

Updated: 1 hours ago
Montgomery County Motorcyclist Shot