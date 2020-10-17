Take a ride through Christiansburg’s haunted car wash

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -In Christiansburg, a local car wash has switched gears after hours and is now offering a spotless clean with a spooky twist.

At Motor Mile Car Wash’s Tunnel of Terror, families can drive through on Friday and Saturday nights to get the thrill of a haunted house from the seats of their cars.

“We’re just trying to provide something for people who want to celebrate Halloween,” said site manager Steve Costa. “I think people are getting tired of being inside all the time so we’re trying to provide something where they can have something to do, but not be worried about being in crowds.”

Motor Mile teamed up with the actors from St. Alban’s Sanatorium after they made the tough decision to not open their haunted house this year.

“It would have been difficult with social distancing and other guidelines the state has put in place,” said actor Charles Chamberlin. “This allows us to get the same enjoyment.”

It’s enjoyment they can have in a physically distant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a different change to go through a car wash,” said car loader Kevin Janey. “Get your car clean then get a good laugh.”

Waiting and line and throughout the wash, characters will pop up when you least expect it.

The Tunnel of Terror is open after hours on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Halloween.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.