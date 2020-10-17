Advertisement

Unbeaten Flames Travel to Syracuse

Liberty Can Start 5&0 for Third Time in School History
Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze during a Flames practice
Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze during a Flames practice(Liberty Athletics)
By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) -The Liberty Flames face Syracuse on the road tomorrow at Noon, trying to start the season 5 and 0 for just the third time in school history. The Orange is one of three ACC opponents on the Flames schedule and provide a huge opportunity.

“I know that our kids and coaches will be excited for that opportunity to prove that you belong on that type of stage,” said Flames Coach Hugh Freeze. “I’d also hope they’d take my personality to mean that every week the game counts the same. We’re getting ready to go into a very difficult stretch of games with Syracuse, Southern Miss, Virginia Tech, NC State. That’s a tough stretch of games for us. Hopefully we can stay healthy."

