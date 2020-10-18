Advertisement

3-year-old found in tool box after overnight search in Oklahoma

A 3-year-old Oklahoma boy is safe after a nearly 11 hour overnight search ended with his rescue, KXII reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (WVLT/KXII) -A 3-year-old Oklahoma boy is safe after a nearly 11 hour overnight search ended with his rescue, KXII reported.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said 3-year-old Cash Curtis was found inside a tool box on the family’s property.

KXII reported, when officers found Cash, Chief Deputy and Captain Scott Phelps says he was wet, cold and hungry but most importantly safe.

“Amazing how everything worked together to make this a happy ending,” said Phelps.

BCSO said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a missing child.

Phelps said Cash was last seen playing in the front yard of his home.

“At the time, we knew that he had been unsupervised for about 10 to 15 minutes,” said Phelps.

A team of around 200 people began the extensive search that included Choctaw Nation Emergency Management, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, several fire and police departments, along with first responders and community members.

“Around 7 p.m., we determined that the scene was going to grow beyond the capacity there. So we moved our mobile command trailer out to the scene to provide a work space for command,” said Choctaw Nation Emergency Management Director Jeff Hansen.

KXII reported the biggest threat was the weather.

“It was getting cold. He didn’t have a jacket on. So our biggest fear was that he was in the elements,” said Phelps.

KXII reported, around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Cash was found inside a tool box in a truck bed. Cash’s guardians refused medical treatment for him.

Phelps says it is unknown how long he’d been inside the box.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KXII. All rights reserved.

