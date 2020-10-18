Baltimore gets by Philadelphia with 30-28 victory

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WDBJ) - The Ravens grabbed their third win on the road Sunday in Philadelphia, holding off the Eagles for a 30-28 victory.

Lamar Jackson rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens move to 5-1 on the year ahead of their November 1 matchup at home against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

