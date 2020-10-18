Advertisement

Cool conditions linger today.

Warmer temperatures move in for the week ahead..
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Clear and cold this morning with some locations seeing some patchy frost. Highs will return to the upper 50s to mid 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Warmer weather is expected next week with highs back in the 70s with a few 80s possible by Wednesday.

SUNDAY

After another chilly start we will see plenty of sun and afternoon highs a few degrees warmer. Some locations could see mid 60s with upper 50s in a few locations in the mountains.

Frost Advisory until 9AM.
Frost Advisory until 9AM.(Grey)
FALL FOLIAGE REPORT
OCT 16-17 FALL FOLIAGE REPORT

Get suggested road trips and see how the colors are looking around the region.

The colors are looking fantastic along Abbott Lake at the Peaks of Otter Lodge.

THIS WEEK

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is located in the Atlantic. It looks to strengthen and shift to the west and this could set us up for a blocking pattern. This could shift the jet stream a bit north keeping us dry through the week. Temperatures look to rebound on Monday with temperatures climbing by the middle of the week into the 70s area-wide.

High pressure could keep us dry and warm next week.
High pressure could keep us dry and warm next week.(Grey)

.

