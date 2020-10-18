Advertisement

High school student told to remove Trump flag from wall during virtual class

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (News 12) - A New Jersey high school student wants an apology after he claims two teachers asked him to remove a flag supporting President Donald Trump from his wall during online classes.

Anthony Ribeiro, a 17-year-old student at Toms River High School North, says he logged into chemistry class last week from home when the Trump 2020 flag on the wall behind him quickly became a problem. The junior says his teacher asked to him remove the flag.

“He said, ‘If you’re not gonna take it down, it’s unacceptable, and I’m gonna have to ask you to leave the class for today.’ At that point, I waved goodbye, and I was out of the class,” Ribeiro said.

Ribeiro says the same thing happened in a different class the next day, but that time, he took the flag down, worrying the incident could affect his grades.

“If I had to do it again, I probably wouldn’t have because it’s what I stand for,” he said.

The family says the school district agreed with them that the teachers' requests the flag be taken down was wrong. Now, they want an apology.

“To me, it’s not about politics. It’s about something in our home that we had, and my son was taken away from his studies for it. It’s very upsetting to me and very frustrating that this teacher would do that,” said Ribeiro’s mother, Tara Jost.

The school district says it is handling the matter internally and is working with all parties involved to resolve the issue.

“I really just want it to not happen again because it is horrible. For somebody to be suppressed and to feel negated because she or he doesn’t follow the same ideas that another person does,” Ribeiro said.

Copyright 2020 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Demonstrations in France will pay tribute to beheaded teacher

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive was opened into the attack that provoked global condemnation.

National

Early voters turning out in record numbers across US

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
While Democrats are voting early at much higher levels than Republicans, experts warn that doesn't tell us much about who will ultimately win the race for the White House.

National

NJ high school student leaves online class after told to remove Trump flag from wall

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
The school district says it is handling the matter internally and is working with all parties involved to resolve the issue.

National

Women's March on Washington draws thousands before election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Demonstrators rallied to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, especially the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.

Latest News

National

Heart-pounding video shows Ga. officer jump into action to save 3-week-old baby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSB Staff
The officer says saving the 3-week-old baby girl was just part of her job.

National

Ga. officer stopped to save baby who wasn't breathing on her drive home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The officer says saving the 3-week-old baby girl was just part of her job.

National

Pet dog helps alert New Jersey sisters to breast cancers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABC Staff
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

National

Sisters recovering from breast cancer they found thanks to pet dog

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

National Politics

Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections.

Travel

Vehicle fire along I-81S in Rockbridge Co. causes delays

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All southbound lanes and shoulders are currently closed.