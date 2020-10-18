Advertisement

Mickelson wins in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour

Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, Phil Mickelson hits from the rough on the 14th fairway in the first round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, Phil Mickelson hits from the rough on the 14th fairway in the first round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Phil Mickelson became the third player and second this year to win his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions, slamming the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.

The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.

