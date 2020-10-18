Advertisement

Pet dog helps alert New Jersey sisters to breast cancers

By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, N.J. (WABC) - A pair of sisters in New Jersey are recovering from breast cancer, thanks to a pet pug named Daisy. The dog did an unintended breast exam on one of them, leading to a diagnosis that prompted the other sister to get checked, too.

Amanda Tasca discovered a tumor in her breast when her dog, Daisy, jumped on her.

“This one jumped on my chest and I was like, ‘Ow, that kind of hurt,’” Tasca said.

Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.
Sisters Amanda Tasca and Amy Niosi credit pet pug Daisy with helping them find their breast cancers fast. The two had double mastectomies, and their prognoses are good.(Source: Family photos, WABC via CNN)

Later, her older sister, Amy Niosi, found a lump when she was watching television while wearing only a T-shirt and no bra. When she had a bra on, she couldn’t feel the lump.

“Mine was like a grape, and when she was like, ‘Oh, mine is like a clementine.’ I was like ‘What?’” Tasca said.

It turned out that Niosi had stage 3 breast cancer. Doctors also found cancer in her lymph nodes.

Both sisters, who are in their mid-30s, got double mastectomies, while Niosi also had chemotherapy and radiation. Their doctor says their prognoses are good.

Finding the cancer fast was key, and the two credit Daisy with that.

“I, for 100%, I know it was her, and throughout my entire recovery, she’s never left my side,” Tasca said.

“This is definitely a first for me. Generally, we recommend screening mammograms, but whatever way we can discover things as quickly as we can,” said Dr. Deena Mary Atieh Graham.

The sisters are now urging everyone to get checked. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“If you have any kind of inkling or you feel anything, even if you’re under the age of 40 where you normally wouldn’t get mammograms, just go to the doctor, get it checked, self-exam,” Tasca said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sisters recovering from breast cancer they found thanks to pet dog

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

National Politics

Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections.

Travel

Vehicle fire along I-81S in Rockbridge Co. causes delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All southbound lanes and shoulders are currently closed.

Politics

A Fenway first: Ballpark becomes voting venue amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of people on Saturday cast their votes at the storied ballpark

Latest News

Sports

UVA football falls to Wake Forest, 40-23

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan and J.D. Brasier
The Wahoos fell on the road to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 40-23 Saturday.

Crime

Police: Man upset with mask mandate threatened Wichita mayor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a retired firefighter who was upset with a mask ordinance in the city of Wichita, Kansas, has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kidnap and kill the mayor.

News

Man Shot And Killed In Roanoke In Early Hours Of Saturday Morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
Man Shot And Killed In Roanoke In Early Hours Of Saturday Morning

Sports

Fellow lefty Mike Weir leads Phil Mickelson in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Weir won the 2003 Masters for the biggest of his eight PGA Tour titles.

News

Church communities sing in honor of REACH’s Founder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Founder, Tim Dayton, has Pancreatic cancer.

News

A woman says the violence needs to end, after her cousin was shot and killed Saturday morning in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
42-year-old Jemar Loveless was killed in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Williamson Road.