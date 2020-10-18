Tenn. officer hospitalized after being shot during traffic stop

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Ridge Police Department said an officer is in the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, WTVC reports.

The officer was reportedly shot after attempting a traffic stop on the 4000 block of Ringgold Road around 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

ERPD Chief Allen told News Channel 9 the person who shot the officer drove away after the incident and is still on the run.

I asked Chief Stan Allen if the suspect is a threat to the public and he told me since they do not know who the suspect is, they can’t say. pic.twitter.com/Qj4AvCdg7D — Stephanie LaChance (@StephLaChanceTV) October 18, 2020

It is unclear who the suspect is and whether is a danger to the public at this time. The suspect is reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan and has salt and pepper hair.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.