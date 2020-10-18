Tenn. officer hospitalized after being shot during traffic stop
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Ridge Police Department said an officer is in the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, WTVC reports.
The officer was reportedly shot after attempting a traffic stop on the 4000 block of Ringgold Road around 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
ERPD Chief Allen told News Channel 9 the person who shot the officer drove away after the incident and is still on the run.
It is unclear who the suspect is and whether is a danger to the public at this time. The suspect is reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan and has salt and pepper hair.
