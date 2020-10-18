Unemployed Virginians still waiting on lost wages assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Unemployed Virginians still waiting on some lost wages assistance are dealing with yet another setback.

The Virginia Employment Commission said it released the funds Thursday, but the payments could take up to three days to be reflected in people’s accounts.

In August, President Trump ordered the payments of an additional $300 for up to six weeks for those who are eligible.

Virginia is one of the last states in the country to distribute the money.

