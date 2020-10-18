Advertisement

Unemployed Virginians still waiting on lost wages assistance

In August, President Trump ordered the payments of an additional $300 for up to six weeks for those who are eligible.
By Steve Rappaport
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Unemployed Virginians still waiting on some lost wages assistance are dealing with yet another setback.

The Virginia Employment Commission said it released the funds Thursday, but the payments could take up to three days to be reflected in people’s accounts.

Virginia is one of the last states in the country to distribute the money.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

