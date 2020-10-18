Advertisement

USDA offers second assistance program to farmers

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is aimed to help farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corn field
Corn field(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United States Department of Agriculture is offering another assistance program to help farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is to help with any marketing issues brought about by the pandemic.

Most farming sectors are eligible including produce, grain, beef, dairy, and hog among others. But, contract growers for poultry, and hay and pasture products do not qualify.

"We really want, that’s what FSA’s mission is, is to help farmer’s continue farming and to help beginning farmers start farming,” Heather Trobaugh, County Executive Director in the Rockingham-Page FSA office, said.

Applications will be accepted until December 11th.

For more information you can visit your local Farm Service Agency or head to the USDA’s website.

