Virginia adds 900 new COVID cases overnight, percentage of positive tests rises to 5 percent

(CDC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 166,138 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, October 18, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 165,238 reported Saturday, a 900-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,114 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

2,386,778 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.0 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 4.9 percent reported Saturd

10,300 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,433 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,422 reported Saturday.

972 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 993 reported Saturday. 19,034 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

