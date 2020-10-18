Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo takes place in Botetourt County

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Locals and out-of-towners explored all the beauty Botetourt County has to offer on a bike ride Sunday, September 18th.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge annual Gran Fondo, Italian for “big ride,” includes three different routes throughout Botetourt County. It highlights the area’s different communities and scenic stops. Cyclists started and ended up at a new restaurant--1772 Rooftop on Main in Fincastle.

“Roanoke has so much going for it, and we hear a lot about the mountain bike scene, which is great, but the road bike scene is here as well, it’s not just in Roanoke, it’s in Botetourt as well, so we like to pull people out this way, and Fincastle is a great start/finish. it’s the first time we’ve start/finished here," Tim Miller, Ride Director of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo, said.

Bikers could choose between a 33 mile, 45 mile, and 75 mile ride.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.