VSP issues alert for woman with autism missing out of Chesapeake

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jamie Johnay Hill, 29 of Chesapeake, has been reported missing by the City of Chesapeake Police Department. Hill is autistic and her disappearance could potentially put her in danger.

The Virginia State Police has put out an “Endangered Missing Adult Alert” in an effort to help with the search.

She stands at 4-feet, 8-inches and 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Hill was last seen on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Grant Street wearing a red shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes.

The City of Chesapeake Police Department asks anyone with helpful tips to please call 757-382-6161. Additional information can be found by clicking here.

