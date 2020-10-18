Advertisement

Washington loses close contest to Giants, 20-19

Kyle Allen threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.
Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass on a point after try during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 20-19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass on a point after try during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 20-19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WDBJ) - The Washington Football Team fell to 1-5 on the year Sunday after losing to the New York Giants 20-19.

Washington hosts the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) next Sunday at 1.

