Advertisement

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

An aftershock measured 5.2
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula on Monday.
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula on Monday.(Source: USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities, leading some schools to evacuate and send students to higher ground.

The size of the quake was originally reported to have been a magnitude of 7.4, but has been revised to a 7.5, said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground. Some schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District were evacuating to higher ground, the district said on Twitter.

The tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said the tsunami warning was in effect for roughly 950 miles (1,529 kilometers), from 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Homer to Unimak Pass, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of Unalaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula. The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

“It was a pretty good shaker here,” said David Adams, co-manager of Marine View Bed and Breakfast in Sand Point. “We’re doing OK.” He said all guests were accounted for and “the structure itself is sound.”

“You could see the water kind of shaking and shimmering during the quake,” she said. “Our truck was swaying big time.” He didn’t take any photos or video: “It just kind of happened of all of a sudden.”

Rita Tungul, front desk assistant at the Grand Aleutian Hotel in Unalaska, said she felt some shaking but it wasn’t strong. Her coworker didn’t feel the quake at all, she said.

Unalaska officials sent out a message saying the city is just outside the warning zone and they aren’t ordering evacuations right now. Unalaska public safety officials earlier Monday had sent out a release saying they would be conducting tests of the community’s tsunami warning sirens.

___

Associated Press journalists Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Audrey McAvoy and Caleb Jones in Honolulu and Mark Thiessen in Anchorage contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDBJ

VMI addresses complaints about race relations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
A Washington Post article posted Saturday says that the New Market parade and other aspects of life at the Institute suffer from racism.

News

Goodwill Fundraiser Virtual

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Goodwill Fundraiser Virtual

News

EnVision Food Pantry

Updated: 9 minutes ago
EnVision Food Pantry

News

Return Of Danville Students

Updated: 11 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

Latest News

News

Danville Schools to start in person learning with hopes to reach their goals to improves

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Grades kindergarten through third, sixth, ninth, and twelfth grade will start will start face to face instruction on November 9th, a week before all other students as leaders felt those groups needs a head start.

News

Truck Crashes Into Madison Heights House

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Sunday crash sends truck into Madison Heights home

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The crash happened on a road neighbors call dangerous.

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Looking Back At Topics Of Race With VMI Cadets

Updated: 42 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

Economy

As payouts begin, Virginia Employment Commission says money still left in Lost Wages Assistance program

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Payouts began late last week.