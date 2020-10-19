Advertisement

Arguments underway in Robert E. Lee statue trial

The state has argued it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.
Courtesy WWBT
Courtesy WWBT(WWBT)
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Arguments are underway Monday for the trial to decide the fate of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.

The case is in connection to a lawsuit seeking to prevent Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing the statue.

The plaintiffs are arguing that Gov. Northam does not have the authority to remove the statue because it would violate restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its pedestal and the land they sit on to the state.

The state has argued it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.

Judge W. Reilly is expected to hear opening arguments and then move on to witness testimony.

Expected witnesses for the Commonwealth are:

  • Dr. Ed Ayers, an award-winning historian, professor and former President of the University of Richmond. Dr. Ayers has been studying and teaching American history for over 40 years.
  • Professor Kevin Gaines, the inaugural Julian Bond Professor of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the University of Virginia. His current research is on the problems and projects of racial integration in the US during and after the civil rights movement.

Expected witnesses for the plaintiffs are:

  • Teresa Roane, an archivist for the United Daughters of the Confederacy
  • Alexander Wise, the founding President of the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar, former Director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, former board member of both the Civil War Preservation Trust and the Museum of the Confederacy

The case is widely expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Richmond Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beekeeping: the fight against the mite

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
An invasive mite continues to plague Virginia beekeepers.

Sports

Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.

Travel

Main Street Bridge in Wasena area closed after water main break

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The main itself has been repaired.

Coronavirus

Charlottesville restaurant manager trying to make indoor dining safer

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Before the pandemic, The Local had 400 customers during weekends. Now, they’re lucky if they see half of that.

Community

Harrisonburg VFW to celebrate Veterans Day with flags, streamers honoring local veterans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
This Veterans Day, VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg will not be hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, nor will the organization by firing the cannon, due to the pandemic.

Latest News

Crime

Police: suspect in shooting of Tenn. police officer is dead

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kitts had abandoned the car and is still reportedly on the run.

Crime

Stuarts Draft man faces felony charge after allegedly throwing skateboard at occupied vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Officials say a man was arrested and is facing a felony charge of “shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle" after he threw a skateboard at the vehicle on Friday, Oct. 16.

Crime

State agency issues new reports into alleged misconduct at Parole Board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
Of those seven new reports, a summary from Inspector General states they were able to substantiate a number of the claims.

Crime

Photos released in search for armed robber in Appomattox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The owner said the robber was wearing a black mask and red clothing.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago