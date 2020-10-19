Advertisement

As payouts begin, Virginia Employment Commission says money still left in Lost Wages Assistance program

The Virginia Employment Commission says payouts for the Lost Wages Assistance program have begun.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After weeks of delays, Virginians have started receiving payments from the Lost Wages Assistance program.

The Virginia Employment Commission says having multiple agencies involved in the process caused the delay.

They also say they began paying out $481 million over the past few days.

That’s gone to 389,000 people across the commonwealth.

The VEC says people can continue to claim on that program until funds run out.

“Our staff has been working really hard trying to get this money out to claimants because we know there’s those out there who really need this assistance," said Joyce Fogg, Virginia Employment Commission communications manager.

Fogg says $233 million is left in the program.

