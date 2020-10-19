Advertisement

CEO of New River Community Action to retire after 32 years

She says it feels wonderful to retire because she knows she’s leaving the agency in good hands.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The longtime CEO of New River Community Action is retiring after 32 years.

Terry Smusz retirement will be in effect June 2021.

During her time as CEO, Smusz has helped expand the head start and homeless program’s. However, Smusz credits the community’s generosity for making NRCA so successful.

“It’s been a pleasure working in this community. This is an extremely generous community and it is only through partnerships with other groups and with funding sources, businesses, local governments, state agencies, community groups we’ve been able to do what we do,” said Terry Smusz CEO of New River Community Action

The NRCA Board of Directors will begin a nationwide search for a new CEO later this month.

