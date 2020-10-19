Goodwill’s annual Working for Independence Fundraiser goes virtual

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is hosting its annual fundraiser online this year due to the pandemic.

For the past 5 years, Goodwill has held the Working for Independence Fundraiser as a breakfast event at The Hotel Roanoke. This year, it will be held virtually with local community leaders serving as Event Ambassadors.

From Monday, October 19 through the 23rd, the ambassadors will share their passion for Goodwill and invite their networks to donate. Wednesday, October 21, you can watch an online video presentation here at 8:30 a.m. with personal stories of people benefitting from Goodwill.

“Because of the pandemic, our Goodwill stores were shut down for more than two months. 70% of Goodwill’s revenues are generated through the sale of items in our store, so this year more than ever, we really need to do some fundraising," Kelly Sandridge, Vice President of Brand Strategies for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, said.

Reid Ewing, an actor best known for his role of Dylan in “Modern Family,” is slated to emcee the event.

