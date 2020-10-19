Harrisonburg VFW to celebrate Veterans Day with flags, streamers honoring local veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This Veterans Day, VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg will not be hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, nor will the organization by firing the cannon, due to the pandemic.

However, the VFW still plans to honor veterans by placing flags on the grounds around the cannon.

According to the VFW, streamers with names of local veterans will be attached to each flag. The color of the streamer will represent their branch of service and will be similar in design to military flags with campaign streamers.

If you would like to honor a veteran, you can send the VFW their name and branch of service by emailing vfwpost632@gmail.com, by messaging VFW Rion-Bowman Post 632 on Facebook or by signing up at the post home.

If you do not know or do not provide the branch of service, the veteran’s name will be placed on a yellow ribbon.

The deadline to submit a request is Nov. 6.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.