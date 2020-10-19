Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hendon Hooker ran for a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns and threw for a score in No. 23 Virginia Tech’s 40-14 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.

Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies. They improved to 3-1 overall and in the Atlantic Coast Conference, running for 350 yards in bouncing back from a road loss to North Carolina.

The Eagles are 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

