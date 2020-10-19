Advertisement

Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, right, stiff arms Deon Jones, left, of Boston College in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hendon Hooker ran for a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns and threw for a score in No. 23 Virginia Tech’s 40-14 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.

Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies. They improved to 3-1 overall and in the Atlantic Coast Conference, running for 350 yards in bouncing back from a road loss to North Carolina.

The Eagles are 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC.

