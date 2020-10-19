Advertisement

Hometown Mentor: Radford teacher shares lessons of kindness with students

Mrs. Johnson teachers first graders at McHarg
Mrs. Johnson teachers first graders at McHarg(WDBJ7)
By Josh Birch
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In a time of such division in the country, one local teacher is doing all she can to spread messages of love and compassion to her students. It’s one of many reasons WDBJ7 selected Jessica Johnson, a first grade teacher at McHarg Elementary School, as our October Hometown Mentor.

For the past decade, the Christiansburg native has been impacting local students as a teacher. While the current pandemic makes things a bit challenging, Johnson, like her colleagues, has adapted.

“I want children to have that person who loves them," Johnson said. "I want them to know that when they come into my classroom that they have somebody that cares for them, and is invested in them, and loves them deeply.”

The way Johnson approached some of her lessons plans changed a bit following the tragic death of Christiansburg High School student Ashlyn Poole in the summer of 2018. As WDBJ7 reported, Ashlyn’s mother, Melissa, started a campaign called Acts 4 Ash, where people would do random acts of kindness for strangers. It was something Johnson also wanted to incorporate in schools.

“I felt like it was really important that we brought it into the schools and that we teach children how to do random acts of kindness,' she said.

That is exactly what she did, first at Auburn Elementary School, and now at McHarg. Due to the pandemic, this year’s acts of kindness are carried out differently. Johnson’s students wrote positive and uplifting messages for students in other classes, and then presented them. Those students are now tasked with doing the same for other classes.

It is just one way that Johnson goes above and beyond to positively impact young minds in our communities.

“I tell my kids every year that if they don’t leave me with anything, I want them to learn how to be a good person, and a kind person, and just treat people with respect.”

If you know a local teacher, coach or mentor going above and beyond for children in our hometowns, we want to know about them. Click the link to nominate them to be the next WDBJ7 Hometown Mentor. https://form.jotform.com/gray_digital1/wdbj-hometown-mentor

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grown Here at Home: Facts about chickens you probably don’t know about

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 19, 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Crime

Two pedestrians flown to hospital following hit and run in Montgomery Co. Sunday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Deputies believe an early 2000′s model Chevrolet truck or SUV may have been involved in the incident. The vehicle would have extensive damage to the front passenger side.

Crime

Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting Tenn. officer during traffic stop

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kitts had abandoned the car and is still reportedly on the run.

Latest News

News

Grand Fondo

Updated: 11 hours ago
Grand Fondo

News

Homeplace Restaurant Closes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Homeplace Restaurant Closes

State

Unemployed Virginians still waiting on lost wages assistance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Steve Rappaport
In August, President Trump ordered the payments of an additional $300 for up to six weeks for those who are eligible.

State

Trial over Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue to begin on Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
The plaintiffs are arguing against removing the statue from Monument Avenue.

Travel

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo takes place in Botetourt County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
It highlights the area’s different communities and scenic stops.

News

Customers share memories of The Homeplace Restaurant on its final day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Homeplace announced on Facebook last week that the restaurant has decided to close indefinitely due to less business during the pandemic.