Illuminights returns for the holidays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A holiday favorite will be back again this year, but of course with some COVID changes.

Illuminights in Explore Park will kick off at the end of November.

This is a look at some of the displays last year. Roanoke County and Center in the Square expanded the event from 26 days last year to a total of 41 nights.

This year they will not be taking any walk-up visitors. Instead they are asking you to buy tickets in advance either online, over the phone, or in person.

“This year, what you will see are a lot of the same classic lights and light displays that we had last year, but we are building upon that. We have some new lights displays and some new themes throughout the Illuminights Walk of Lights trail,” Alex North with the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism said.

The county is asking for volunteers to help people welcome in the holiday spirit and enjoy the 500-thousand lights that will be shining throughout the holiday season.

