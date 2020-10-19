Advertisement

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver “because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and a see-through plastic helmet.

“This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with,” Oliver said. “And now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our (expletive) out.”

Boughton said Oliver’s promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed needy families.

He said the ceremony was kept private as a public health precaution.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker for ‘personal’ reasons

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

News

Mill Mountain Theatre pushes forward during the pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
For example, they have been doing digital teaching and performances.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

National Politics

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

Latest News

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.

State Politics Stories

Question on Virginia ballot would change how we decide voter districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Avellino
Supporters of Amendment 1 say the change is a step closer to fairness and better than what Virginia has been doing for decades.

Economy

Food trucks moving to neighborhoods to stay afloat during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Ugino
“We wouldn’t work too much during the week, but we’d be slammed all weekend. Now we’re working seven days a week, trying to make the same money that we were, but we’re blessed because we are very busy,” said Metzger.

Environment

Beekeeping: the fight against the mite

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
An invasive mite continues to plague Virginia beekeepers.

Sports

Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

Updated: 1 hours ago
Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.