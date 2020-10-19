Advertisement

Lawmakers react to special session

Members of the Virginia House of Delegates opened the special session at VCU's Siegel Center.
Members of the Virginia House of Delegates opened the special session at VCU's Siegel Center.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Legislating during a pandemic was a challenge for state lawmakers.

But Friday was the “finish line” for most of the work they took up during the special session.

Whether it was a major success or a miserable failure depends on who you ask.

The House session that started on the floor of VCU’s basketball arena in mid-August, quickly moved online.

“Having a hundred people on one zoom call, you talk about herding cats, that’s pretty much what we were trying to do,” said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

Members of the Senate continued to gather in person in a Science Museum of Virginia meeting hall that allowed the lawmakers to spread out, but even there the session moved forward in fits and starts.

“It kind of went on and on and on,” said Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke), “but we finally got it done.”

Ultimately, Edwards said he was thrilled with the results of the special session, including sentencing reforms, more training for law enforcement officers and a ban on no-knock warrants and choke holds.

'I was very pleased with what we did on criminal justice reform," Edwards told WDBJ7 Monday afternoon. “We spent a lot of time on it, heard from a lot of people and I think this brings Virginia into the 21st century."

Republican Delegate Chris Head has a different view, fearing reforms will lead to more crime and fewer people who are willing to serve as police officers.

“I think this has been a devastating session for law enforcement in Virginia,” Head said in an interview. “And I think there’s just a lot of things that are going to have long-lasting, very negative impact on the Commonwealth and the people of the Commonwealth.”

The special session continued as long as the regular session earlier this year.

And now, lawmakers are preparing for the next round in January.

While Head would like to see the plywood come down at the State Capitol and lawmakers return to their chambers, it appears likely COVID concerns will continue to dictate a more cautious approach.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

Monday, October 19 - Evening Forecast

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Illuminights returns for the holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Illuminights in Explore Park will kick off at the end of November.

News

Final moments for COVID patients spent with family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The pandemic has stripped families of many things these last few months, but health care providers in the Roanoke Valley are doing what they can to make sure it does not rob someone of their final moments with a loved one.

Latest News

WDBJ

VMI addresses complaints about race relations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
A Washington Post article posted Saturday says that the New Market parade and other aspects of life at the Institute suffer from racism.

News

Goodwill Fundraiser Virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
Goodwill Fundraiser Virtual

News

EnVision Food Pantry

Updated: 1 hours ago
EnVision Food Pantry

News

Return Of Danville Students

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

Danville Schools to start in person learning with hopes to reach their goals to improves

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Grades kindergarten through third, sixth, ninth, and twelfth grade will start will start face to face instruction on November 9th, a week before all other students as leaders felt those groups needs a head start.

News

Truck Crashes Into Madison Heights House

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports