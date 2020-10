Main Street Bridge in Wasena area closed after water main break

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Main Street bridge in the Wasena area is closed Monday afternoon to allow for paving after a water main break.

The break occurred Monday morning, according to Western Virginia Water Authority, on a 12-inch pipe at the intersection of Elm Ave. and Ferdinand Ave. Traffic control is in place at that intersection until about 5 p.m. Monday. The water authority plans to post updates on its Facebook page.

The main itself has been repaired.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.