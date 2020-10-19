Mill Mountain Theatre pushes forward during the pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Theatre has been finding creative ways to get through the pandemic.

“Is there fear and worry and concern, of course there is, but I think that, again, the amazing community that’s around us and me even as an individual, that’s what keeps me coming to work everyday," Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director for Mill Mountain Theatre, said.

Poole says the pandemic has been a challenge for the theatre community, but she says they have a responsibility, “Of who we are as an organization to our community and also that fiscal responsibility to remain healthy through all of us this, which means making some tough choices, cutting shows, we still have furloughed staff and that keeps me up at night.”

To stay afloat, the theatre has had to make many changes these past few months.

“We’ve been doing a lot of digital theatre, a lot of digital ways of teaching. We finished our digital production of Polka Dots this past month, and it was really wonderful," Christopher Castanho, Resident Creative of Mill Mountain Theatre, said.

And next week, the theatre will be releasing archival footage of their 2017 production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with local youth.

“Because of everything that’s going on, we’re trying to give as much that we can back to the community, and so what a wonderful opportunity to share this ooky spooky story," Castanho explained.

Poole says there isn’t a clear way forward for Mill Mountain Theatre, but she remains certain that it’s not going anywhere.

“We don’t stop, we don’t settle, we keep pushing the boundaries, which means pushing ourselves," she said.

And through that, Poole says they are discovering new and creative ways of sharing stories.

