Photos released in search for armed robber in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos as part of the search for an armed robber.

The owner of the Evergreen Super Stop on Richmond Highway reported the robbery at his store about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 18. He said a male walked in and assaulted him, and threatened him and a clerk with a gun, then walked away with cash.

The owner said the robber was wearing a black mask and red clothing.

Surveillance photo of armed robbery at Evergreen Super Stop in Appomattox County (Appomattox Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information that might help track the robber is asked to call 434-352-8241.

