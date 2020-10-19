Photos released in search for armed robber in Appomattox County
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos as part of the search for an armed robber.
The owner of the Evergreen Super Stop on Richmond Highway reported the robbery at his store about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 18. He said a male walked in and assaulted him, and threatened him and a clerk with a gun, then walked away with cash.
The owner said the robber was wearing a black mask and red clothing.
Anyone with information that might help track the robber is asked to call 434-352-8241.
