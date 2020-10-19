Advertisement

Photos released in search for armed robber in Appomattox County

Surveillance photo of armed robbery at Evergreen Super Stop in Appomattox County
Surveillance photo of armed robbery at Evergreen Super Stop in Appomattox County(Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos as part of the search for an armed robber.

The owner of the Evergreen Super Stop on Richmond Highway reported the robbery at his store about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 18. He said a male walked in and assaulted him, and threatened him and a clerk with a gun, then walked away with cash.

The owner said the robber was wearing a black mask and red clothing.

Surveillance photo of armed robbery at Evergreen Super Stop in Appomattox County
Surveillance photo of armed robbery at Evergreen Super Stop in Appomattox County(Appomattox Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information that might help track the robber is asked to call 434-352-8241.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Hometown Mentor-October 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Virginia sees drop in new COVID cases; percentage of positive new tests holds steady

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
690 new cases were reported from Sunday to Monday, down from the new-case number from Saturday to Sunday.

Latest News

Crime

Suspect in shooting of Tenn. police officer is dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kitts had abandoned the car and is still reportedly on the run.

Grown Here at Home

Grown Here at Home: Facts about chickens you probably don’t know

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Neesey Payne
Have you ever wondered how farmers know which eggs are for eating and which ones will produce a chicken? Lexi at Wingstem Farm explains it all.

News

Grown Here at Home: Facts About Chickens You Probably Don’t Know

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 19, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Two pedestrians flown to hospital after hit-and-run in Montgomery Co.; driver sought

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Deputies believe an early 2000′s model Chevrolet truck or SUV may have been involved in the incident. The vehicle would have extensive damage to the front passenger side.

Hometown Mentor

Hometown Mentor: Radford teacher shares lessons of kindness with students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
In a time of such division in the country, one local teacher is doing all she can to spread messages of love and compassion to her students.