Police name man killed in Roanoke shooting early Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have identified Wayne Loveless, 41 of Roanoke, as the man who died as a result of Saturday’s shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NW. He is referred to as Jemar by family and friends, according to his cousin.

No one has been arrested.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven parking lot for reports of gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, where they found Loveless lying in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

