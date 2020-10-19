Roanoke’s EnVision Center starts food pantry, accepting donations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The EnVision Center, part of Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority, now has its own food pantry. The food pantry began two weeks ago and has everything from non-perishable food to toothbrushes and toothpastes, thanks to donors.

Forest Park Church and Delta Dental have made contributions so far. The pantry is open to everyone, but the center is hoping to target the senior population.

“We’re trying to target a majority of our senior and elderly folks who live in the area, because especially with COVID, they may not be able to get out to the store and get what they need, but it’s for everyone. We don’t want to turn anyone away, so if you need a toothbrush, some granola bars, cereal, we’re obviously going to try and help you,” said Greg Goodman, Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s family self-sufficient coordinator.

Scratch Biscuit in Grandin Village has a donation box for the pantry. In case you would like to donate supplies, the pantry is always looking for paper towels and toilet paper.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.