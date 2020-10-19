Sunday crash sends truck into Madison Heights home

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to Main Street in Madison Heights.

Pictures show what happened - a pickup truck crashed into the side of a home, hitting one man in the process.

Victoria Kesterson is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and refusing a breathalyzer test.

Neighbors say this is just one example of what they say is a dangerous road.

“You won’t even see the car until you step out in the road and here it comes flying down the road so it’s scary just living here, period," said Debbie Kinney.

Kinney, a lifelong resident of the road, says the crash doesn’t come as a surprise.

She says she sees people speed and drive distracted on her street.

“They aren’t looking at the road. They look at their phones," said Kinney.

Another neighbor shared another photo with WDBJ7.

It shows Richard Brown, the man hit by the truck, giving a thumbs up from the hospital.

Although the family didn’t want to comment, Kinney says the incident should alert police to what happens here.

“They just need to be down here more often and watch what goes on," said Kinney.

She calls for people to slow down as they drive down the road.

Police say they’re still investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.